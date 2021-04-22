Free cab ride to vaccination centres for senior citizens

Coimbatore

22 April 2021 23:27 IST

For senior citizens across the city who need support to get vaccinated, there is help from volunteers.

Mark1 Events has launched free cab service to help senior citizens get vaccinated.

Sudarshan Seshadri, its Managing Director, said the service launched on Wednesday (April 21) has received about 65 calls. If a senior citizen wants to get vaccinated, he or she can dial 9944762792 and share details of their age, address, name, etc. Mark1 will contact the nearest vaccination centre and check for availability of the vaccine and also fix an appointment for the senior citizen. It will offer free cab service with a volunteer for the senior citizen to get vaccinated. “There are many people aged above 60 who have their children living abroad. They may need help to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and hence, we have organised this service,” he said. People who want to volunteer to take the senior citizens to the vaccination centre can also contact the same phone number, he said.

CovaiCare Retirement Communities organised special camps at all its retirement communities here to help the residents get vaccinated.

According to A Sridharan, founder and Managing Director of CovaiCare, the vaccination was provided at the communities so that the residents do not have to visit hospitals or health centres. “We approached the District Collector in February and received full support from the State government. The government supplied the vaccines. Since, we have doctor and nurses in the retirement communities and the assisted and dementia care centres, we were able to vaccinate on the campus,” he said. The CovaiCare arranged for waiting areas, registration counters, etc and the residents got vaccinated in batches. There are many residents who cannot move out because of age or health issues. They were also vaccinated, he said.