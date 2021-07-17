Free CA online coaching class for govt. school students

Erode

17 July 2021 23:52 IST

The Erode branch of the Southern India Regional Council of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will conduct free coaching classes for students of government and government-aided schools for the examination to be held in November.

A release said that online classes are scheduled to commence on July 15 from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The release said that Class X students can enrol for CA Foundation and after Plus Two, they can appear for the ICAI Foundation examination. Final year college students can also attend. The release said that students of government and government aided schools need not pay fees for attending the online coaching class while fees waiver will be given to students who have lost either of their parent due to COVID-19.

For details, contact: 93628-47640.

Advertising

Advertising