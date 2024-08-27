Free bus service for children of police personnel in the Nilgiris inaugurated

The Nilgiris district Superintendent of Police N.S. Nisha inaugurated a free bus service for children of local police as well as armed reserve police personnel, to take them to school and back home every day.

Ms. Nisha inaugurated the service at the police quarters in Udhagamandalam on Tuesday.

Ms. Nisha told The Hindu the free bus service for children of police personnel that had been operational till a few years ago was discontinued due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At present, 47 students had expressed an interest in the service, all from schools in and around Udhagamandalam town.

Police officials said a bus that was with the armed reserve police force would be used for the service, every morning and evening.

“This is an initiative to improve the welfare of police personnel in the district, with the facility hopefully easing the burden of working police personnel,” added Ms. Nisha. Police personnel working in the Nilgiris had submitted representations to the SP urging her to resume the service, police officials added.

“The initiative will definitely benefit police personnel as well as their families. As all of them have irregular working hours, ensuring that their children have an easily accessible means of getting to school is definitely a welcome initiative,” said a Nilgiris district police official.