‘Free bicycles for school students entail extra expenditure’

September 13, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST

COIMBATORE If Plus One students in government schools are receiving free bicycles under the government’s freebie scheme implemented through the School Education Department with a pinch of salt, the reason is not far to seek.

The bicycles are not fit for use right away due to inadequacy of bearings and deficiency in wheel alignment. The students from economically poor families who are entitled to this scheme find themselves forced to depend on their parents money to get their free bicycles rehauled at private workshops before they start using them, according to a headmaster of a government school.

“The bicycles have to be rehauled with at least five to six additional bearings. More importantly, the bicycles are distributed sans rim tape, in the absence of which the tubes and tyres get worn out rapidly,” Rajavel, a bicycle mechanic in Coimbatore city said.

The free bicycle scheme was first launched during 2001-02 by late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa to encourage female students to pursue education. Subsequently, a number of other State governments followed suit.

“The shortcomings would not have arisen in the first place if the government had made BIS certification mandatory for the materials used to assemble the bicycle. For instance, in Karnataka and a few other States, companies winning the bid are required to hold service camps within three-months.

No doubt, the free bicycles have been the reason for better enrolment of students, particularly female students, for Plus Two in government schools.

“What usually happens is that the bicycles that turn rickety rapidly, due to the combination of inadequate maintenance and the shortcomings in bearings, find their way to the repair shops in only a matter of a year and from there to the hands of second-hand buyers for a song,” the bicycle mechanic said.

As per 2023-24 tender document, 4,46,152 bicycles should be procured for boys and 5,86,440 for girls. It has to be fitted and delivered on the respective school premises across the State. The boy’s cycle costs ₹5,279, and the girls cycle – ₹5,092. Hence, the students ought to receive the bicycles in perfect condition, another school head said requesting anonymity.