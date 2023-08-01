HamberMenu
Free bicycles distributed to students in Salem

August 01, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Free bicycles were distributed to students here on Tuesday.

In a function held on Four Roads, District Collector S. Karmegam, Mayor A. Ramachandran, and Salem North MLA R. Rajendran distributed the bicycles.

At the function, Mr. Karmegam said that under the free bicycle scheme, 21,979 students, including 13,127 girl students, would get free bicycles at ₹10.59 crore in Salem district. In the first phase, bicycles were distributed to 730 students at ₹35.31 lakh on Tuesday, the Collector added.

MLA R. Rajendran said that for the 2023–24 financial year, the State government allocated ₹40,299 crore for the School Education Department.

