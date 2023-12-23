GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Free bicycle scheme to cover over 16,000 Plus One students in Tiruppur district for 2023-24 session

December 23, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 16,034 Plus One students in Tiruppur district: 7,014 boys and 9,020 girls, are entitled to free bicycles under the welfare scheme of the State Government for the 2023-24 session.

The free bicycles are valued at ₹7.73 crore. Under the first phase, 558 students received the free bicycles, valued at ₹26.87 lakh on Saturday.

At a function in Carmel Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan handed over the bicycles to the students in the presence of Chief Educational Officer N. Geetha.

The School Education Department had distributed the free bicycles at the start of this academic year to Plus Two students of government and government-aided schools.

The beneficiary students comprised 159 students of Carmel Girls’ Higher Secondary School, 150 students (95 boys and 55 girls) of Government Higher Secondary School, Kangeyam; 160 students (92 boys and 68 girls) of Government Higher Secondary School, Padiyur; and 89 students (39 boys and 50 girls) of Government Higher Secondary School, Nathakadaiyur.

The beneficiaries of free bicycle are entitled to free bus passes as well, according to officials.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.