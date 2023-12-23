Free bicycle scheme to cover over 16,000 Plus One students in Tiruppur district for 2023-24 session

December 23, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

A total of 16,034 Plus One students in Tiruppur district: 7,014 boys and 9,020 girls, are entitled to free bicycles under the welfare scheme of the State Government for the 2023-24 session.

The free bicycles are valued at ₹7.73 crore. Under the first phase, 558 students received the free bicycles, valued at ₹26.87 lakh on Saturday.

At a function in Carmel Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan handed over the bicycles to the students in the presence of Chief Educational Officer N. Geetha.

The School Education Department had distributed the free bicycles at the start of this academic year to Plus Two students of government and government-aided schools.

The beneficiary students comprised 159 students of Carmel Girls’ Higher Secondary School, 150 students (95 boys and 55 girls) of Government Higher Secondary School, Kangeyam; 160 students (92 boys and 68 girls) of Government Higher Secondary School, Padiyur; and 89 students (39 boys and 50 girls) of Government Higher Secondary School, Nathakadaiyur.

The beneficiaries of free bicycle are entitled to free bus passes as well, according to officials.