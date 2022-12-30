Free Bicycle Scheme: Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department in Coimbatore awaits funds to clear dues

December 30, 2022 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore District Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department is awaiting funds to the tune of ₹1.23 crore from the State government to pay companies that provided bicycles for the Tamil Nadu Free Bicycle Scheme.

The scheme was launched in 2019 for the students of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities in the State.

According to an RTI filed by Madurai-based activist S. Karthik, the State government did not spend for 13 of 33 schemes listed for educational welfare under the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department during the 2021-22 financial year.

Among the 13, expenditure for the distribution of bicycles for SC/ST students was marked as ‘0’.

Sources at the district administration alleged that the funds were not released last year owing to COVID-19-induced restrictions. Children were studying through online classes, so funds were not released for Class XI students. These bicycles were distributed this financial year to the students who are now in Class XII, the Department sources added.

“The distribution was deferred by a year, but all beneficiaries have received the vehicles. In the Coimbatore district, 2,711 boys received cycles, and each vehicle cost ₹5,175 — ₹1,40,29,425 in total. The companies from which we bought cycles were paid ₹79,35,550 on September 21. Similarly, 3,473 cycles were handed over to girls at the rate of ₹4,992 each, total ₹1,73,37,216, and the companies were paid ₹1,10,48,530. Funds were partially released for the last financial year in this year. The rest remains as credit with the cycle firms and will be paid back once the State government releases the funds,” sources claimed.

This indicates that the State must release ₹60,93,875 for the boys’ cycles and ₹62,88,686 for the girls’ cycles — a total of ₹1,23,82,561 or the bicycles.

Further, the data for the number of cycles and funds requires for the Class XI batch of the 2022-23 academic year will be submitted to the State soon and funds are likely to be sanctioned in February, sources claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT