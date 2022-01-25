Coimbatore

Free agri power connections to farmers in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Nilgiris

As many as 14, 557 free agriculture connections will be given to farmers in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and the Nilgiris districts under the scheme of one lakh free power connections during the current financial year.

A press release from Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation said that efforts are on to provide the 14,557 connections in Coimbatore division. When the applicants approach the officials to submit applications, if they face hurdles or unnecessary delays, they can contact the Superintending Engineers or Chief Engineer.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 25, 2022 7:24:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/free-agri-power-connections-to-farmers-in-coimbatore-tiruppur-and-nilgiris/article38324302.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY