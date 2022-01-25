Free agri power connections to farmers in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Nilgiris

As many as 14, 557 free agriculture connections will be given to farmers in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and the Nilgiris districts under the scheme of one lakh free power connections during the current financial year.

A press release from Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation said that efforts are on to provide the 14,557 connections in Coimbatore division. When the applicants approach the officials to submit applications, if they face hurdles or unnecessary delays, they can contact the Superintending Engineers or Chief Engineer.