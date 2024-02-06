Fraudsters, who posed as ED officials and defrauded yarn businessmen, arrested in Tiruppur

February 06, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Tiruppur City Police have nabbed a gang of impersonators who had posed as Enforcement Directorate officials and defrauded yarn businessmen of ₹1.69 crore.

Special teams arrested Valasu Vijay Karthick alias Jai (37) of Namakkal district, Narendranath alias Gupta (45) of Tambaram, Rajasekar (39) and Loganathan (41) of Coimbatore, and Gopinath (46) of Mettur in Salem district, and recovered cash, cars and mobile phones, altogether valued at ₹1.10 crore out of the defrauded amount of ₹1.69 crore.

According to the complainant, Anguraj (52), a yarn commission agent, he and his partners had mobilised ₹1.69 crore after being deceived into believing that they would get back double the amount in their accounts for handing over the liquid cash to Vijay karthick who had allegedly tricked them through a Whatsapp call by claiming to be in construction business in Tiruppur, Erode and Coimbatore districts.

However, while the yarn merchants were photographing the wads of currencies, purportedly as proof of evidence of payment, the alleged fraudsters trooped in claiming to be Enforcement Directorate officials based in Chennai. The gang had conducted a search and took along ₹1.69 crore after asking Anguraj and his partners to appear for further questioning at the Chennai office on the source of the amount.

Sensing the fraud, Anguraj lodged a complaint with the Tiruppur South police.

The arrested persons were remanded in judicial custody. The special teams are in pursuit of a few more absconding accused, who were allegedly in possession of the rest of the amount.

Commissioner of Police, Tiruppur City, Praveen Kumar Abhinapu, felicitated the special teams for nabbing the accused in a week’s time.

