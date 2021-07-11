Fr. Stan Swamy’s death was a murder: Jawahirullah

The death of Father Stan Swamy (84), an accused in the Bhima Koregoan violence case, should be described as a murder, Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam president M.H. Jawahirullah said here on Friday.

The Prime Minister and Home Minister had had Fr. Swamy arrested on false charges and his death should be described as murder, he said while addressing reporters.

The National Investigation Agency had no evidence against him or the other accused in the Bhima Koregoan violence case. The data found on the Fr. Swamy’s computer was planted, as had been confirmed by agencies in the United States, he said and demanded that the Agency release all those it had arrested in the case.

Likewise, the State Government should release all life terms convicts who had served 10 years or more in prison. The convicts had used the time for reforming themselves, he claimed and added that a few had turned teachers inside prison by tutoring fellow prisoners.

Mr. Jawahirullah urged the State Government to let the party run a clinic it had been running in Podanur, Coimbatore, until the local Revenue Department and police officials demolished the building housing the clinic on charges that it was built encroaching upon a government land.

For the past 25 years, the clinic had served people of all faiths. It should be allowed to run because the demolition took place at the behest of former Minister S.P. Velumani, he alleged.

He asked the Coimbatore Corporation to allot alternative shops to 88 shop keepers whose shops it demolished near T.K. Market.