FPOs urged to adopt technology to increase production

June 10, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST

Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) in the district should adopt new technologies to increase production and improve the market for their products, said district Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati on Saturday.

Inaugurating a seminar for FPOs, organised in Pollachi by the Agri Business Department and Pollachi Chamber of Commerce, the Collector said millet-based products have a huge international market too. There are government schemes that support production, marketing, and technology adoption by FPOs. Some farmers raise the same crop on their land for decades and this affects the health of the soil. They should be aware of the soil health and raise plants accordingly. Modern packaging increase the shelf life of products and so FPOs should adopt these technologies, he said.

