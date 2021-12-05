FPOs seek marketing support

Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode districts has stressed the need for marketing support from the State government at a meeting held here on Saturday.

Representatives of more than 30 FPOs in the three districts took part in the meeting chaired by Directorate of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business S. Natarajan.

As many as 16 FPOs also displayed their products at the Collectorate here.

The organisation representatives said they need stalls at government buildings at nil or low rates to sell their products. Several buildings in the core areas of cities are vacant, they pointed out. Similarly, each FPO should be given at least one vehicle for mobile sale of vegetables, fruits and perishable commodities. Further, a portal should be developed through which all the FPOs can sell their produce.

Coimbatore district, which has 21 FPOs, has seven primary processing centres for vegetables, fruits, and perishable products. Each FPO or at least a few in each district should be supported to get machinery and they can share the equipment among the groups, they said.

The government appoints business counsellors for two years now for each FPO. It should appoint the counsellors for five years so that the FPOs have mentoring support till they have established their business, they said.

An official of the Directorate here said the common demands of FPOs given from different parts of the State will be presented to the government. The government is taking several measures to triple the income of farmers.