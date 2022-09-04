FPOs get trained in e-commerce in Coimbatore

Special Correspondent
September 04, 2022 20:33 IST

Members of 52 farmer producer organisations (FPOs) from Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Salem, Namakkal, Erode and the Nilgiris districts recently got trained to market in e-commerce portal.

Director of Agri Marketing S. Natarajan participated in a meeting held here recently to discuss ways to improve marketing opportunities for FPOs. The State has 903 FPOs and very few have an annual turnover of more than ₹1 crore. Mr. Natarajan said the FPOs in the western districts were doing well and efforts are on to help them market the products on e-commerce portals such as Flipkart and Amazon. A training programme was conducted by Flipkart to help the FPOs market agricultural products online. If FPOs form a federation, they will be supported to market, buy equipment, and machinery.

In a separate meeting held in Pollachi, Coimbatore District Collector G.S. Sameeran urged bankers, farmers, and FPOs to make use of the agricultural infrastructure fund.

Coimbatore
agriculture

