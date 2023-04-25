Fourth drinking water scheme for Tiruppur to be functional by June-July

April 25, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

: The Tiruppur Corporation is looking forward to making the fourth drinking water scheme fully functional by June-July.

The scheme is being undertaken under five packages, of which three: drawing water from headworks (in Mettupalayam), distribution through the water treatment plant near Annur, and the laying of pipeline from there to the city entry point have been completed. The fourth and fifth packages entail carrying out the distribution system within the city through laying of pipelines in streets and giving house service connections.

The Corporation is currently into the task of loading water to the overhead tanks. At present, drinking water is being supplied once in seven to eight days in a majority of areas. Once the fourth scheme is in place, the frequency of supplying once in three to four days could be brought about, Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar, said.

On Tuesday, the Commissioner, accompanied by Mayor N. Dineshkumar and Deputy Mayor R. Balasubramaniam, took stock of the functioning of the first package of the fourth scheme at Mettupalayam.

The scheme, which was initially planned for completion by March, will serve the localities in the northern part of the city.

The Corporation has been receiving water from three water supply schemes, two with River Bhavani as source, and one with River Cauvery as source implemented and maintained by NTADCL (New Tiruppur Area Development Corporation Limited).

While the first scheme commissioned in 1965 is owned and operated by the Corporation, the second combined water supply scheme, commissioned in 1993, is operated and maintained by the TWAD Board.

Tiruppur Corporation receives bulk supply from the third water supply scheme constructed, owned and maintained by NTADCL.

The water allocation for the Corporation area from the three schemes is about 75 MLD. In addition, the State government, had, through an order, allotted 100 MLD surplus water available with NTADCL for domestic use within its service area. A major portion of this 100 MLD is being made available to Tiruppur Corporation.

The four schemes will together fulfil the daily requirement 170 mld, the Commissioner said.