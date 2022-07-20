Coimbatore

Fourth accident on Trichy Road flyover in Coimbatore

Rumble strips seen removed from Trichy Road flyover following an accident on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY
Wilson Thomas COIMBATORE July 20, 2022 19:06 IST
Updated: July 20, 2022 19:06 IST

A car was rear-ended by another car on Trichy Road flyover in the city on Wednesday, the fourth accident to have been reported on the flyover since it was opened on June 11. However, no passenger was injured in the accident.

The police said that the accident took place near the All India Radio around 9 a.m. when the two cars were heading towards Sungam. The two vehicles were moving in high speed and the driver of the first car applied sudden brake after it got on to the rumble strips, which were recently laid at different places on the flyover to control speed. The second car rear-ended the first car as its driver did not expect the braking, the police said.

Three two-wheeler riders died in accidents reported on the flyover since it was opened for road users. Of the three victims, two fell off the flyover after their motorcycles rammed the parapet wall at two different curves.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Following the accident on Wednesday, some of the rumble strips laid on the flyover were removed. A police officer said that the Highways Department was taking efforts to install mesh guards above the parapet walls at the curves.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...