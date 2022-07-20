Fourth accident on Trichy Road flyover in Coimbatore

A car was rear-ended by another car on Trichy Road flyover in the city on Wednesday, the fourth accident to have been reported on the flyover since it was opened on June 11. However, no passenger was injured in the accident.

The police said that the accident took place near the All India Radio around 9 a.m. when the two cars were heading towards Sungam. The two vehicles were moving in high speed and the driver of the first car applied sudden brake after it got on to the rumble strips, which were recently laid at different places on the flyover to control speed. The second car rear-ended the first car as its driver did not expect the braking, the police said.

Three two-wheeler riders died in accidents reported on the flyover since it was opened for road users. Of the three victims, two fell off the flyover after their motorcycles rammed the parapet wall at two different curves.

Following the accident on Wednesday, some of the rumble strips laid on the flyover were removed. A police officer said that the Highways Department was taking efforts to install mesh guards above the parapet walls at the curves.