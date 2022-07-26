Four arrested for kidnapping textile shop owner in Salem

The Salem district police on Monday arrested four persons hailing from north India on charges of kidnapping a textile shop owner demanding the money he allegedly owed them.

The Omalur police said that based on complaint from a lodge manager here that a four-member gang had confined a person in the room, they rushed to the spot. The police rescued M. Saravanan (42) of Vellakoil in Tiruppur district and arrested P. Lakshman Singh (30), V. Dalpath Singh (33), K. Kailash Kumar (30) of Rajasthan and G. Ashokkumar John Lal (44) of Gujarat. The four are said to be textile manufacturers in Ahmedabad.

Sources said that Saravanan had purchased clothes for ₹59 lakh from the four persons for the textile shop he ran in Erode and did not pay them. Recently, he closed the textile shop and absconded. Meanwhile, the four came to know that Saravanan was staying in a lodge in Virudhunagar district and was planning to open a textile shop there. They contacted Saravanan and assured him that they would supply him clothes. Believing this, Saravanan gave them the address of the place he was staying.

“The four persons rushed to Virudhunagar and took Saravanan with them to Salem on Sunday night. With the help of a local Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) functionary Ambedkar, they booked a room in the lodge. Saravanan was confined in the room and assaulted,” a senior police official said.

The police registered a case, arrested the four and remanded them in prison. The police are on the lookout for the VCK functionary.