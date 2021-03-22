Four young men killed in Tiruppur district as two-wheeler rams parked truck

Tiruppur

22 March 2021 13:12 IST

The accident occurred on Salem-Kochi National Highway in Perumanallur

Four young men from Tiruppur city, travelling on a two-wheeler, died after their vehicle rammed into a truck that was parked on the Salem-Kochi National Highway in Perumanallur in Tiruppur district, early on Monday.

According to the Tiruppur district police, V. Praveen (24) from Angeripalayam was driving the scooter and his friends S. Sabari aka Balamurugan (25) from Pooluvapatti, A. Anand (25) from Chettipalayam and P. Balamurugan (23) from Pandian Nagar were the pillion riders. None of the four were wearing helmets, the police said. At around 2 a.m. on Monday, the speeding two-wheeler was going down the flyover at Ettiveerampalayam when it lost control and collided with the rear side of the truck, which was parked on National Highway 544, as one of its tyres were punctured.

Following the collision, the driver Praveen and pillion rider Sabari aka Balamurugan died on the spot. Anand and Balamurugan, who also suffered severe head injuries, died on their way to Avinashi Government Hospital, the police said.

Police sources said that the truck was en route from Andhra Pradesh to Kerala when its tyre got punctured.

The Perumanallur police have registered a case against the truck driver and further investigations are on.