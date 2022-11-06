Four-year-old boy killed in accident near Mettupalayam

A four-year-old boy who had come to Vanabathrakaliamman temple near Mettupalayam with his parents for an ear-piercing ceremony was killed in an accident late on Saturday. The police said that Yuvan Sai, son of P. Vadivel (37) from Nathampalayam near Avinashi in Tiruppur district, was killed after being hit by a speeding two-wheeler.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Karamadai police, Mr. Vadivel’s family had come to the temple late on Saturday. The accident took place on the road near the temple around 11.30 p.m. when Mr. Vadivel was taking his son, who wanted to attend nature’s call, to the other side of the road. A speeding two-wheeler hit the father-son duo, said the police.

The boy died while being taken to the Government Hospital, Mettupalayam. Mr. Vadivel, who suffered injuries on shoulder and chest, was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

Relatives of the boy staged a sit-in on Sunday demanding the police to arrest the two-wheeler rider who caused the accident. The police pacified them and promised action against the person who caused the accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Class XI student electrocuted near Coimbatore

A Class XI student from a village near Sulur in Coimbatore district was electrocuted when he was connecting the plug of the uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system to the power socket at his residence on Saturday. The deceased was identified as K. Vetrivel (16), a resident of Senjeri Ayyampalayam. The teenager’s family originally hailed from Puthukothukadu near Sathyamangalam in Erode district.

According to the police, Vetrivel, a student of the Government Higher Secondary School at Senjerimalai, suffered electric shock while plugging the charging cable of the UPS at his residence around 2.30 p.m.

A police officer said that Vetrivel’s finger came in contact with one of the pins of the plug while he was attaching it to the socket. The boy fell unconscious and was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead. The body was later shifted to the Government Hospital, Palladam, for post-mortem.