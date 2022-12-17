Four wild boars found dead on private educational institute campus in Coimbatore

December 17, 2022 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Officials from the Forest Department in Coimbatore conducted autopsy of four wild boars, which were found dead on the premises of a private educational institute adjoining the forest.

Based on specific information, forest officials led by the Forest Range Officer of Madukkarai range conducted a field inquiry on the premises of a private educational institute at Karunya Nagar adjoining the forest area on Friday. The officials found carcasses of four wild boars during the search.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the directions of District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar, the forest staff preserved the carcasses and conducted autopsy on Saturday.

E. Vijayaraghavan, assistant veterinary surgeon of Anamalai Tiger Reserve, conducted the autopsy and harvested samples from the carcasses. Members from the Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust were present during the autopsy.

The harvested samples were sent to the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, Coimbatore, Central University Laboratory, Chennai, and Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation, Chennai.