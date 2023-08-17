Four-week yoga programme to be held for 10,000 soldiers across nine States

August 17, 2023 01:40 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A yoga programme for stress management and holistic wellness was launched by the Isha Foundation, Coimbatore, in collaboration with the southern command of the Indian Army on August 15, 2023.

A four week-long classical hatha yoga will be conducted for more than 10,000 soldiers in 23 locations in nine states falling under the jurisdiction of the command, according to a press release.

Lt Gen Ajai Kumar Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command inaugurated the programme. Isha Foundation founder Jaggi Vasudev delivered a video address. HDFC Bank Parivartan has partnered in this training programme, the release added.