HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four-week yoga programme to be held for 10,000 soldiers across nine States

The programme is being conducted by the Isha Foundation in collaboration with the southern command of the Indian Army

August 17, 2023 01:40 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A yoga programme for stress management and holistic wellness was launched by the Isha Foundation, Coimbatore, in collaboration with the southern command of the Indian Army on August 15, 2023.

A four week-long classical hatha yoga will be conducted for more than 10,000 soldiers in 23 locations in nine states falling under the jurisdiction of the command, according to a press release.

Lt Gen Ajai Kumar Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command inaugurated the programme. Isha Foundation founder Jaggi Vasudev delivered a video address. HDFC Bank Parivartan has partnered in this training programme, the release added.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Coimbatore / armed Forces / Wellbeing

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.