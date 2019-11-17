Coimbatore

Four unauthorised dyeing units demolished

Officials from Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board on Thursday demolished four dyeing units in Mettur which were functioning without proper permission from the Board and issued orders to cut power supply to two of those units.

According to the officials, four dyeing units in Avadathur village were demolished after they were found operating without zero discharge plant and also proper permission from the Board.

The officials also cut power supply to two of these units due to non adherence to pollution norms.

District Environment Engineer V.Gopalakrishnan said that stern action would be taken against those who indulge in supplying thread and offering land for rent to such unauthorised dyeing units under various sections of Environment Act.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 22, 2020 2:19:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/four-unauthorised-dyeing-units-demolished/article29994798.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY