Four trains delayed due to snag in power lines in Namakkal

October 21, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Namakkal

Following a technical snag in the overhead electrical lines, four trains were delayed, and traffic hit in the locality in Namakkal on Saturday.

Due to a technical snag in the overhead electrical lines near Anangur Railway Station near Tiruchengode in Namakkal district, train movement was hit around 8.15 a.m. On information, Salem Railway Division staff rushed to the spot and began the repair work. Salem Railway Divisional Manager Pankaj Kumar Sinha also rushed to the spot.

After three and a half hours, the repair work was completed around 11.45 a.m., and train movement resumed. Due to the snag, the Coimbatore Intercity, Kurla Express, Jolerpet Passenger, and West Cost trains were delayed for more than two-and-a-half hours.

As the trains stopped, the railway gates near the Anangur railway station were closed for more than three hours, and vehicle movement was halted on both sides of the locality for several kilometres.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT