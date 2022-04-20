Four train services rescheduled on April 23 and 30

Since reconstruction works are to be taken up for two railway bridges between Salem Junction and Magnesite Junction railway stations, four train services will be rescheduled on April 23 and 30.

A release from Salem Railway Division said that Train No.13352 Alappuzha – Dhanbad express, scheduled to leave Alappuzha at 6 a.m. on April 23 and 30, has been rescheduled to leave Alappuzha at 9 a.m. Train No.12678 Ernakulam Junction – KSR Bengaluru Intercity express, scheduled to leave Ernakulam Junction at 9.10 a.m., has been rescheduled to leave Ernakulam Junction at 12.10 p.m.

Likewise, Train No.12244 Coimbatore Junction – Chennai Central Shatabdi express, scheduled to leave Coimbatore Junction at 3.05 p.m., has been rescheduled to leave Coimbatore Junction by 4.05 p.m. Train No.12676 Coimbatore Junction – Chennai Central Intercity express, scheduled to leave Coimbatore Junction at 3.15 p.m., has been rescheduled to leave Coimbatore Junction at 4.15 p.m., the release added.