Four Tiruppur students to interact with PM

On January 20, four school students from Tiruppur district will get to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ event to be held in New Delhi.

School education officials from Tiruppur said that the four students were from private schools. The students were selected based on an essay competition conducted by the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD). Tiruppur district witnessed nearly 1,600 entries, out of which four students were selected to participate in the event.

According to an official release, the MHRD conducted the essay competition for students of Class IX to XII across India in association with MyGov, a citizen engagement platform launched by the Central Government.

The students were asked to write essays based on five topics and submit their entries online.

Mr. Modi was to address nearly 2,000 school students across the country at the Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi, about facing the public examinations. Similar to the previous two editions, the event would be held in a ‘town hall’ format, where students might ask questions to the Prime Minister, the release said.