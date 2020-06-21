Four test positive in Tiruppur district

Four persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tiruppur district on Sunday, taking the district’s tally to 123.
The first case was a 25-year-old man from Tiruchi, who was staying in Chennai for the past one year, Health Department sources said. He reached Erode from Chennai via a train on June 17 where the swab samples were lifted and went to Kangeyam in Tiruppur district in a car.
The second and third cases -- a 56-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man -- had permanent addresses in Chennai. Both visited Tiruppur on June 17 separately and their samples were lifted. The 61-year-old man is asymptomatic till date, according to the sources.
A 44-year-old man from Palladam, who was staying in Chennai for 15 days and reached Tiruppur on June 18 in a private taxi, was the fourth case. This patient is also asymptomatic till date.
The 25-year-old patient was admitted to Government IRT Perundurai Medical College and Hospital in Erode district and the 61-year-old man was admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore. The remaining two patients were admitted to Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Coimbatore. Contact tracing and sample lifting processes are under way, sources said.
Out of the 123 overall COVID-19 positive cases in Tiruppur district, seven patients including one imported case are active cases and 116 patients have recovered as on Sunday.
