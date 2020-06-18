Four test positive in Tiruppur, 4 in the Nilgiris

Four persons, of which three were below 30 years of age, tested positive in Tiruppur district on Thursday.

Health Department sources said the first two cases were women aged 28 and 29 who returned to their homes at Nallur and Muthu Nagar within the Tiruppur Corporation limits on Wednesday. Both of them came on a flight to Coimbatore from Chennai and skipped the airport quarantine, sources said.

The third case was a 27-year-old doctor from Ganapathipalayam near Palladam who was staying in Coimbatore for nearly a year. His elder sister was working at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and he used to pick up and drop her in his vehicle, according to the sources. Although it is suspected that he might have contracted the virus from his sister, she tested negative, the sources said.

A 61-year-old woman from Udumalpet was the fourth patient. She was admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore on June 12 with fever and was tested negative. Two days later, she was again admitted to CMCH, where her swab samples were lifted and the results returned positive, the sources said.

All four were admitted to the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Coimbatore. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Tiruppur district went up to 120 on Thursday, of which five are active cases.

In the Nilgiris, four more people tested positive on Thursday. With this, the total number of active cases in the district now stands at 12.

The four cases include a family of three – a 30-year-old man and his parents from Mel Vannarapettai in Coonoor, and a 36-year-old woman residing in the Wellington Cantonement area. The 30-year-old man and the 36-year-old woman patient had returned by flight from Chennai. The man was in home quarantine and infected his parents.

All four persons are undergoing treatment at the ESI hospital in Coimbatore.

Seven areas have been designated as containment zones in the district. They are Kulisholai in Udhagamandalam, Thaimalai in Melur, Coonoor, Bharathi Pudur in Bikkatty near Manjoor, Aravankadu near Coonoor, Nondimedu and Raj Bhavan area in Udhagamandalam as well as Mel Vannarapettai in Coonoor.

Till date, 26 persons tested positive in the district of which 14 have recovered.