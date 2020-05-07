Four test positive in Krishnagiri

Four COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Shoolagiri on Thursday.

The patients, a 33-year-old male, two women aged 44 and 48 years respectively and a 12-year-old girl were identified as contacts of two previous cases in Shoolagiri. They are undergoing treatment at the Hosur government hospital.

Collector S.Prabhakar visited Shoolagiri on Thursday and reviewed the containment measures.