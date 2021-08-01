Four temples to remain closed to devotees

District Collector G.S. Sameeran said that four major temples in the district will remain closed to devotees for four days – from August 1 to 3 and August 8.

A release said that Subramaniyaswami Temple in Marudhamalai, Patteeswarar Temple in Perur, Masaniamman Temple in Anamalai and Vanabadrakaliamman Temple in Thekkampatti will remain closed in these four days. The decision was taken as devotees will gather in large numbers on Aadi Krithikai (August 2), Aadi Perukku (August 3) and Aadi Amavasai (August 8) in these temples, which might lead to further spread of COVID-19.

During this period, the devotees are also not allowed to perform rituals for ancestors in these temples. Rituals for the respective deities will continue in these four temples in these four days, according to the release.

Mr. Sameeran held a meeting with HR&CE Joint Commissioner for Coimbatore Zone R. Senthilvelavan on Saturday on the restriction to devotees in temples, sources in the HR&CE Department said. While it was initially decided to close these four temples for seven days, the decision was changed following directions from the senior authorities, the sources added.