Four temple priests arrested for swindling devotee offerings near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore

April 26, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Four priests at the Vana Badrakaliamman Temple in Thekampatti near Mettupalayam were arrested for allegedly siphoning off money given by devotees as offerings. The arrest of Ragupathy, Dandapani, Vishnukumar and Saravanan followed an investigation carried out by the police based on a complaint lodged by the Assistant Commissioner of the temple, against the four priests and the hereditary trustee, Vasantha Sampath.

BJP functionary dies in accident

A district-level youth wing functionary of Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP), Naresh Kumar (35), reportedly died after the motorcycle he was riding along with his friend collided with another two-wheeler near Madhampatti on Thursday night. Naresh Kumar succumbed to injuries at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Friday.

Woman loses ₹5.74 lakh in online job scam

A woman belonging to Papanaickenpalayam has lodged a complaint with the Crime Branch police stating that she lost ₹5.74 lakh in online job scam. According to the complainant, Boomima (39), she had deposited the amount in phases, and that the online company had gone incommunicado.

Contract worker goes absconding with jewellery

The R.S. Puram police are on the lookout for a contract worker, Muthukumar (28), who had allegedly stolen 49 sovereigns of gold jewellery from the locker of a newly-started outlet, while undertaking cleaning work. The act of stealing was recorded in the CCTV camera.

Priest arrested for stealing gold ornaments from temple

A priest at the Kari Varadaraja Perumal Temple in Vadavalli was arrested for allegedly stealing 14g of gold jewellery adorned on the deity and replacing it with fake ornaments. The theft was determined during audit and the temple authorities had lodged a complaint with the Vadavalli police. The ornaments that the priest, Srivatsangan, had sold at a jewellery outlet in Big Bazaar Street were recovered.