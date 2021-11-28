Four teachers get hill allowance

The Department of School Education recently approved the provision of ‘hill allowance’ for four government school teachers in Karamadai block in Coimbatore district upon reviewing their appeal.

According to Karamadai Block Educational Officer M.R. Desingh, the teachers were working in two government primary schools at Barali and Pilloor within Nellithurai village in Karamadai.

They had appealed to the Coimbatore district administration earlier this year regarding payment of hill allowance, which is provided for State government employees in hilly regions.

Govt. order

As per a government order issued in 2003, which designated Nellithurai as one of the hilly regions in the State, the four teachers were found to be qualified by the Department to receive hill allowances of ₹6,000 per month each.

The teachers were paid their respective allowances for November and they would continue to receive the hill allowance every month from now, Mr. Desingh said.