Four Tasmac employees held for murder

Four Tasmac employees were arrested on Friday on charges of murdering a youth in Kattoor.

On September 15, a scuffle broke out between the youth and the employees at the bar, resulting in the murder of the youth, police said. Following the autopsy results that confirmed the murder, Katoor police arrested bar manager Goutham (26) and employees Giri (26), Babu (46) and Vinoth (26). They were booked under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and remanded in judicial custody. The identity of the deceased has not been ascertained, police said.

Other crime stories, in brief:

Two held for smuggling sandalwood

Two men were arrested on Thursday for smuggling sandalwood from Race Course and Saibaba Colony. Ramasamy (52) and Govindasamy (35) were arrested following investigations by a special team, police said. The accused were remanded in judicial custody.

Over 25 kg ganja seized

Over 25 kg ganja was seized from a couple here on Thursday. According to police, three kg ganja was found in the motorcycle of Akshay Das (40) and 23.25 kg was seized from his house.

Annur police arrested him and his wife Bijai Laxmi Das (30) under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The couple has other cases registered against them in the same station, police said. The accused were remanded in judicial custody.

Ganja plantation raided

The Thadagam police on Friday raided a ganja plantation near Veerapandi Junction and arrested Chinnakaalai (22), who was allegedly growing the plants.