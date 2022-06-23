Four tanks in Madukarai taluk to be desilted

Four tanks that come under the limits of Madukkarai taluk will be desilted through the co-ordination of the non-governmental organisation Kovai Kulangal Padhukappu Amaippu.

A release from the NGO said Odakurai kuttai at Vellimalaipattinam, Pungan kuttai and Seppan kuttai at Narasipuram and Mayiladumparai kuttai at Chettipalayam would be desilted using corporate social responsibility funds from ZF Wind Power Coimbatore Private Limited. Bhoomi pooja to desilt three tanks would be held in the first phase, it said.

According to the NGO, a ground breaking ceremony will be held at Odakurai kuttai at Vellimalaipattinam at 8.30 p.m. on Friday to launch the desilting works under the guidance of Coimbatore Collector G.S. Sameeran and Pollachi MP K. Shanmugasundaram.

R. Manikandan, coordinator of Kovai Kulangal Padhukappu Amaippu, said the desilting works would be done using machines. Support of nature enthusiasts and volunteers would be sought for further restoration works such as planting of saplings and removal of non-biodegradable waste.