Four tanks in Coimbatore reach full capacity after rains

November 27, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Following the rainfall on November 22 and 23, four out of the nine tanks maintained by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) have now reached their full capacity.

Kumaraswamy, Krishnampathi, Selvampathi, and Selvachintamani tanks, holding a total water storage capacity of 19.89 mcft, 7.67 mcft, 9.95 mcft, and 3.02 mcft respectively, are filled to their maximum capacity. These tanks, strategically located downstream of River Noyyal and various other reservoirs, serve as crucial repositories for water flow, facilitated by gravity.

In addition to this, in the upper regions, Periyakulam (Big tank), Valankulam, and Singanallur tanks have registered 90% capacity, with volumes of 69.95 mcft, 27.88 mcft, and 57.27 mcft, respectively.

Above these, Narasampathi boasts a total storage capacity of 9.50 mcft. Presently, the water level stands at 6.18 mcft, constituting 65% of the tank’s capacity. At the highest elevation, Kurichi tank holds a storage capacity of 60.04 mcft, with the current water level reaching 27.02 mcft, equivalent to 45% of its total capacity.

However, despite there being an increase in water levels in several tanks, CCMC Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran told The Hindu that none of the tanks are at risk of flooding since they can accommodate surplus water before flooding begin.

“Additionally, the gates in catchment areas have been raised to prevent surplus water from flowing out. Sandbags have also been placed around the outlet zones at the tanks to prevent flooding. We have also cleaned all the outlet zones to ensure that water can flow to nearby canals easily if at all there is any flooding,” he said.

At present, despite tanks in the city collecting significant amounts of rain and surplus water from other water bodies in the district, none of it is fit for consumption as the water in these tanks remains untreated. “Plan to set up sewage treatment plants (STPs) along the Noyyal and around the tanks is in the pipeline but until then, we will focus on Siruvani and Pilloor for our drinking water needs,” Mr. Prabhakaran said.