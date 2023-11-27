HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four tanks in Coimbatore reach full capacity after rains

Despite there being an increase in water levels in several tanks, CCMC Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran told The Hindu that none of the tanks are at risk of flooding

November 27, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Avantika Krishna
Water storage has increased in Periyakulam (Big tank) in the city after recent rain.

Water storage has increased in Periyakulam (Big tank) in the city after recent rain. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Following the rainfall on November 22 and 23, four out of the nine tanks maintained by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) have now reached their full capacity.

Kumaraswamy, Krishnampathi, Selvampathi, and Selvachintamani tanks, holding a total water storage capacity of 19.89 mcft, 7.67 mcft, 9.95 mcft, and 3.02 mcft respectively, are filled to their maximum capacity. These tanks, strategically located downstream of River Noyyal and various other reservoirs, serve as crucial repositories for water flow, facilitated by gravity.

In addition to this, in the upper regions, Periyakulam (Big tank), Valankulam, and Singanallur tanks have registered 90% capacity, with volumes of 69.95 mcft, 27.88 mcft, and 57.27 mcft, respectively.

Above these, Narasampathi boasts a total storage capacity of 9.50 mcft. Presently, the water level stands at 6.18 mcft, constituting 65% of the tank’s capacity. At the highest elevation, Kurichi tank holds a storage capacity of 60.04 mcft, with the current water level reaching 27.02 mcft, equivalent to 45% of its total capacity.

However, despite there being an increase in water levels in several tanks, CCMC Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran told The Hindu that none of the tanks are at risk of flooding since they can accommodate surplus water before flooding begin.

“Additionally, the gates in catchment areas have been raised to prevent surplus water from flowing out. Sandbags have also been placed around the outlet zones at the tanks to prevent flooding. We have also cleaned all the outlet zones to ensure that water can flow to nearby canals easily if at all there is any flooding,” he said.

At present, despite tanks in the city collecting significant amounts of rain and surplus water from other water bodies in the district, none of it is fit for consumption as the water in these tanks remains untreated. “Plan to set up sewage treatment plants (STPs) along the Noyyal and around the tanks is in the pipeline but until then, we will focus on Siruvani and Pilloor for our drinking water needs,” Mr. Prabhakaran said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.