Four students test COVID-19 positive in Erode

Four class X students of the Government Boys Higher Secondary School at Kavindapadi tested positive for COVID-19 here on Monday.

All the four were sent to Covid Care Centres, while swab samples were lifted from 220 students, 37 teaching and non-teaching staff in the school here. Health department officials said that test results are expected by Tuesday and students were asked to alert officials if they have any symptoms.

Meanwhile, health workers disinfected the school premises and students were instructed to strictly adhere to COVID-19 norms, including wearing masks and ensuring personal distancing on the school premises. They were also instructed not to gather inside and outside the school premises and also while waiting for the bus.