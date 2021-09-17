Four students in Coimbatore, Tiruppur districts test positive

Coimbatore

Two school students each in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials from the Health Department and School Education Department said on Thursday that a girl studying Class X at the Government Higher Secondary School, Irugur, and another girl studying Class XI at a government aided school in Somanur tested positive. Both of the students were asymptomatic. Swab samples of their contacts were lifted and physical classes continued after disinfection in the respective schools, the officials said.

In Tiruppur district, two boys studying Class IX and X respectively at the Government High School, Kongalnagaram in Gudimangalam block tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Officials said nearly 200 samples of students and faculty members were lifted from the school on Thursday and regular classes continued. As any school with more than three positive cases will be closed for disinfection in the district, further action will be initiated based on the test results, according to the officials.

R. Ramesh, Tiruppur Chief Educational Officer, said on Thursday that all District Educational Officers and Block Educational Officers had been instructed to inspect all schools in the district and check the compliance with the COVID-19 safety protocols.