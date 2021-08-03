Four special teams formed to nab accused in murder case

Four special teams have been formed to nab those involved in the alleged murder of a 45-year-old man in the city on Monday night.

The deceased Madhi alias Madhivanan of VIP Nagar at Karungalpalayam was attacked by a four-member gang outside an e-seva centre at Ramamurthy Nagar at Krishnampalayam leading to his death. Karungalpalayam police sent the body to Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai.

Police said that he was earlier with Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam as the district joint secretary and joined AIADMK. Inquiries revealed that the victim was involved in the murder of a history-shetter Pragalathan a few years ago and the case is in the court. Police said that Pragalathan gang could have been involved in the crime.

Sources said that surveillance camera footage shows the movement of the accused. Meanwhile, a postmortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the relatives on Tuesday.