Four special teams formed to nab accused in demonetised notes case

Following the seizure of 268 bundles of newspaper cuttings each covered with a ₹1,000 demonetised note from a mansion in Vadavalli on Saturday, the police have formed four special teams to nab the four accused in the case.

In a press note issued on Monday, the police said the special teams were working to find the whereabouts of E. Anandan, son of former DMK MLA G. Elango along with three of his alleged associates Rasheed from Neelambur, Feroze and Sheikh from Karumbukkadai.

According to the release, it was known that the accused had cheated many people using these fake and demonetised currency notes stacked in bundles by promising them to double the cash they pay.

Complaints invited

The police also invited complaints from the public who were allegedly cheated by Anandan and his associates.

A police officer privy to the investigation told The Hindu that the raid was conducted by the Vadavalli police based on information from the Intelligence Bureau, New Delhi.

“People in the locality were suspicious of the mansion as it used to be locked during day time and a few people used to open it in the night,” the officer said, adding that one of them might have leaked the information.

Apart from the 268 bundles with the face value of ₹ 2,68,000, another 667 bundles which were prepared to resemble cash bundles, a currency-counting machine and a stapler machine, the police also seized a two-wheeler, an air rifle and a pink-coloured powder which was used to dust the sides of the bundles to make them resemble cash bundles.

The seized items are kept at the Vadavalli police station and will be surrendered at the court.

A report on the seizures was sent to the Sixth Judicial Magistrate on Sunday.