Four shops sealed for violation of COVID-19 norms

ERODE

13 March 2021 23:55 IST

Four shops that failed to adhere to COVID-19 norms were sealed while three other shop owners were fined ₹ 5,000 each for violations here on Saturday.

Collector C. Kathiravan made a surprise inspection at commercial establishments, hotels and vegetable shops functioning on Perundurai Road, GH Roundabout, Edayankattuvalasu, Sampath Nagar and at Collectorate bus stop.

He found a hotel, mobile store and two establishments without sanitisers and thermal scanners at the entry points. Hence, he ordered officials to seal the shops.

Three other establishments were fined ₹ 5,000 for violation. Also, 20 persons who were not wearing masks were fined ₹ 200 each.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan, City Health Officer Murali Shankar and other officials were present.