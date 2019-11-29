Four sentenced to life in murder case

The Fifth Additional District Court on Thursday sentenced four persons to life imprisonment in connection with a murder near Pollachi in June 2014. Judge T.H. Mohammed Farooq awarded the sentence to M. Subakar (38), V. Pramodkumar (33), M. Mathivanan (32) and Anthony Simson (42) from Pollachi, the first four accused in the case. The court acquitted fifth to 10th accused in the case.
As per the chargesheet filed by the police, the four men and six others abducted and murdered K. Asokan (40) of Makinampatti.
B. Guruprasad who appeared for the prosecution said that the court also awarded a fine of ₹ 11,000 to Subakar, and ₹ 6,000 each to Pramodkumar, Mathivanan and Anthony Simson.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.