Coimbatore

Four sentenced to life in murder case

more-in

The Fifth Additional District Court on Thursday sentenced four persons to life imprisonment in connection with a murder near Pollachi in June 2014. Judge T.H. Mohammed Farooq awarded the sentence to M. Subakar (38), V. Pramodkumar (33), M. Mathivanan (32) and Anthony Simson (42) from Pollachi, the first four accused in the case. The court acquitted fifth to 10th accused in the case.

As per the chargesheet filed by the police, the four men and six others abducted and murdered K. Asokan (40) of Makinampatti.

B. Guruprasad who appeared for the prosecution said that the court also awarded a fine of ₹ 11,000 to Subakar, and ₹ 6,000 each to Pramodkumar, Mathivanan and Anthony Simson.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2019 12:14:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/four-sentenced-to-life-in-murder-case/article30110312.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY