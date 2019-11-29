Four sentenced to life in murder case

The Fifth Additional District Court on Thursday sentenced four persons to life imprisonment in connection with a murder near Pollachi in June 2014. Judge T.H. Mohammed Farooq awarded the sentence to M. Subakar (38), V. Pramodkumar (33), M. Mathivanan (32) and Anthony Simson (42) from Pollachi, the first four accused in the case. The court acquitted fifth to 10th accused in the case.

As per the chargesheet filed by the police, the four men and six others abducted and murdered K. Asokan (40) of Makinampatti.

B. Guruprasad who appeared for the prosecution said that the court also awarded a fine of ₹ 11,000 to Subakar, and ₹ 6,000 each to Pramodkumar, Mathivanan and Anthony Simson.