Four sentenced to life imprisonment on murder charge in Tiruppur

The Principal District and Sessions Court, Tiruppur, on Wednesday sentenced four persons to life imprisonment for murdering a man in 2020.

District Public Prosecutor S. Kanagasabapathy told The Hindu, Khaja Moideen, a native of Kankkampalayam in the district, was working as a labourer in a private company in Tiruppur. On November 14, 2020, Khaja Moideen went missing.

Based on a complaint from his son, Ansari, the Tiruppur North police registered a case. During the investigation, the police found that the Khaja Moideen was found dead in a room in the company on November 18, 2020. Reports revealed that he was assaulted using weapons.

The police arrested M. Palanisamy (26) S. Murugesan (25), R. Sakthiganesh (23), and S. Karthi (25) all native of Pudukottai District. On Tuesday, judge Swarnam J. Natarajan sentenced all of them to life imprisonment under section 302 (punishment for murder), and two years of imprisonment under section 449 (House-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with death) of the Indian Penal Code. The judge also imposed a fine of ₹ 3,000 on them. The sentence would run concurrently.