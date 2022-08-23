Four schoolgirls attempt to end life in Vazhapadi

ADVERTISEMENT

Four schoolgirls tried to end their lives at the hostel on Tuesday, after allegedly been scolded by their parents.

According to the police, four girls from Kalvarayan Hills in Kallakurichi district are studying in Class X at Vazhapadi Government Girl’s Higher Secondary School and are staying in a SC/ST welfare hostel near the school. The girls returned to Vazhapadi from their homes on Monday but did not attend school. They went to a local Murugan temple and to their friend’s home. When the girls’ parents came to know about this, they scolded them. Following this, they attempted suicide in the hostel on Tuesday morning and fainted.

The hostel cook took the girls to Vazhapadi Government Hospital and later referred them to Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital. The Vazhapadi police registered a case and are investigating.

On information, the Revenue and Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department officials went to the hostel and inquired. District Collector S. Karmegam went to the hospital and inquired about the students and instructed doctors to take care of them.

Speaking to reporters, Collector Karmegam said that after their parents warned them, they attempted suicide. Counselling is provided to them and the students are out of danger. To avoid taking extreme steps, counselling will be provided to school students, Mr. Karmegam added.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the state’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention helpline 044-24640050.