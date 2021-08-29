Four rescued from Bhavani river

Four persons, who got trapped in river Bhavani at Mettupalayam, were rescued by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel on Sunday.

The men, all from Thirumangalam Madurai, ventured into the river near Mettupalayam town on Sunday.

They managed to move quickly to a sand bed in the middle of the river when the water level increased unexpectedly between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Fire brigades from Mettupalayam station rushed to the spot and rescued Sundaramoorthy (35), Azhagarsamy (32), Sakthivel (27) and Bhagavathy (37).

A senior official from the Fire and Rescue Services said the reason for the sudden rise in water level was not known. “We usually receive alert when water is released in large amount from Pilloor dam or Bhavani barrage power house-I,” said the officer.

Sources from Mettupalayam alleged that local people were not alerted properly about the release of water.

On August 19, S. Sanguvathi (50) and her daughter J. Kavitha (30) from Govindasamy Nagar near Mettupalayam drowned after they got trapped in Bhavani river near Samanna water tank when water was released from power house-I.

The accident took place when they were washing clothes. Kavitha’s 11-year-old daughter was rescued by local people.