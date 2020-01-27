Myriad art; An exhibition in Coimbatore

Four professors of Visual Comunication from of Hindusthan College of Arts and Science — A Charles, K Arun Prasath, J Jesen and K Mohamed Faruk — present ‘And I Thought’, an exhibition of their paintings and sculpture. They have experimented with different techniques, forms and drawn from varied inspirations to come up with the collection, they say.

In a work that he calls ‘Depth’, Charles has used the liquid art technique. “It is a difficult process where multiple shades of paint are first added in layers to a bowl before poured on to a canvas. The colours will form a unique pattern as it flows. It takes four days to dry, but I think the wait is worth it.” Another painting has a forest with sunlight seeping through. “I observed this dramatic scene during an art camp in Tiruchirapalli. Right then and there I painted the scene on a canvas in front of my students,” he recalls.

Arun’s works have taken the form of water colour paintings inspired by his train journeys to Goa. “The rural areas that I passed were serene and rich in greenery and water bodies. I clicked photographs which I later painted into my canvas.” Pointing to his painting called the ‘Rapid Transit’ that two boats on a river, he recalls, “I saw villagers getting into these boats with their bags full of things they had bought at the market. They rowed so effortlessly and at such a great speed that I lost sight of them in a few minutes. It is still vivid in my memory,” he says.

Info you can use The show is on till January 26; 10:00 am to 6:30 pm

@ Kasthuri Sreenivasan Art Gallery, Avinashi Road

Call 0422-2574110 for details

For Jesen the South Indian woman is his muse for sculptures. He researched on the styles of jewellery that the women used down the ages. “ An 80-year-old women I met at Tirunelveli told me how she used to stuff little packets filled with mud into the holes in her lobes to make them bigger. That was the fashion then.” He uses clay to form the mould and then sculpts using resin and fibre before painting them a copper colour. “It gives an antique finish that I like,” he says.

Faruk enjoys pencil and watercolour. “For me reproducing something as it is very challenging,” he says. Pointing to his favourite painting of a green bird with long beak, he says, “I am not sure what bird is it. I it online and knew that I had to draw it. I have used thin strokes to give an impression of feathers,” he says.