Four policemen placed under suspension

Salem

10 November 2021 00:01 IST

Action taken for dereliction of duty

Four policemen who failed to initiate action against a massage centre were placed under suspension on Tuesday.

Tej Mandal (25) of Bengaluru was running a massage centre at Kumarasamipatti. Her body was found packed in a suitcase on October 15 and the Hasthampatti police registered a case. A special team of the city police found that the four personnel from the Hasthampatti Police Station had visited the centre frequently when the victim was alive. Call details recovered from the victim’s phone confirmed that they had interacted with her frequently. It was found that she was involved in flesh trade at the centre and the policemen, who were aware of it, were mere spectators.

Based on inquiries, City Police Commissioner Najmal Hoda suspended Sub-Inspector Anandakumar, Special Sub-Inspectors Kalaiselvan and Sekar, and Head Constable Manikandan.

