Four policemen placed under suspension

Coimbatore

23 June 2021 23:44 IST

Four policemen attached to the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police were placed under suspension on Wednesday after they were found to have accepted bribe in separate incidents.

M.S. Muthusamy, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Coimbatore range, placed Inspector Suresh and Head Constable Venkatachalam attached to the Kinathukadavu police station under suspension after they were found to have accepted ₹12,000 bribe to release on bail an accused in a case of motor vehicle accident.

Coimbatore Rural Superintendent of Police S. Selvangarathinam placed Head Constable Kishore and grade-I constable Jothimani attached to the Thudiyalur police station under suspension for collecting bribe from an Ayurvedic spa on several occasions.

The action was taken based on a complaint lodged by the spa owner. The complainant informed the SP that the two policemen were collecting bribe from the spa on a weekly basis. They continued to demand bribe even during lockdown when the spa remained shut, the complainant alleged. The SP initiated an inquiry against the two policemen and they were found guilty. The two policemen were suspended on Wednesday.