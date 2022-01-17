CoimbatoreTiruppur 17 January 2022 12:44 IST
COVID-19: Four police personnel test positive in Palladam
Their condition is stable, say sources
Four police personnel attached to the Palladam police station in Tiruppur district have tested positive for COVID-19.
Police sources on Monday said two head constables and two Grade-I constables, all in their mid 30s, were sent for home isolation and their condition was stable.
Around 50 personnel are working at the Palladam police station. The four personnel were undertaking routine works at the station, the sources said. Other personnel, who were in contact with them, have tested negative.
