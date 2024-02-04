GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four poachers arrested in Coonoor

February 04, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nilgiris Forest Division arrested four persons and seized country-made bombs, weapons and slaughtering equipment used to capture and poach wild game in the Nilgiris.

The four persons who were arrested were identified as P. Anantharaj, and R. Jeevarathinam, 25, both from Springfield in Coonoor, P. Jeevakumar, 46, from Alwarpet, Coonoor, and D. Premkumar alias Aasaithambi, 48, from Nonsuch in Coonoor.

Anantharaj, Jeevarathinam and Jeevakumar were apprehended based on a secret input to the Forest Department about their plans to hunt wild game in Saravanamalai in Coonoor. The three persons were found with machetes and country-made weapons when they were apprehended and questioned.

They told investigators that they had received the country-made bombs from Premkumar, whose house was raided by the forest staff. They found explosives used to make the bombs as well as slaughtering equipment used on wild boars.

The Nilgiris forest division has registered a case against the men under the Wildlife Protection Act and arrested them.

Related Topics

Nilgiris

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.