Four poachers arrested in Coonoor

February 04, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Nilgiris Forest Division arrested four persons and seized country-made bombs, weapons and slaughtering equipment used to capture and poach wild game in the Nilgiris.

The four persons who were arrested were identified as P. Anantharaj, and R. Jeevarathinam, 25, both from Springfield in Coonoor, P. Jeevakumar, 46, from Alwarpet, Coonoor, and D. Premkumar alias Aasaithambi, 48, from Nonsuch in Coonoor.

Anantharaj, Jeevarathinam and Jeevakumar were apprehended based on a secret input to the Forest Department about their plans to hunt wild game in Saravanamalai in Coonoor. The three persons were found with machetes and country-made weapons when they were apprehended and questioned.

They told investigators that they had received the country-made bombs from Premkumar, whose house was raided by the forest staff. They found explosives used to make the bombs as well as slaughtering equipment used on wild boars.

The Nilgiris forest division has registered a case against the men under the Wildlife Protection Act and arrested them.