Four persons who assisted Thailand preachers arrested

Four persons who assisted the six Thailand nationals in religious preaching in the city, which eventually lead to the spread of COVID-19, were arrested by the police here on Monday.

Seven preachers from Thailand arrived in the city in the second week of March and visited two dargahs. After the death of one preacher due to the complications of diabetic nephropathy and septicaemia, the other six were admitted to the isolation ward at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai. Two of them tested positive for COVID-19.

A case was registered against the six preachers for violating visa norms and involving in religious preaching that led to the spread of the virus in the city. All six were named as accused and lodged at Puzhal Central Prison.

Meanwhile, Erode South Police included the name of four persons, who assisted the preachers, as accused in the same case. The accused were identified as M. Mohammed Isbahani Razool of Kandasamy Street, K. Sadiq Batcha of Gobichettipalayam, A. Maideen Abdul Kadar of Virudhunagar district and T. Sahul Hameed of Kollampalayam Housing Unit.

Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan told The Hindu that a case was registered on April 6 against the six Thailand nationals and after investigation, four persons were added as accused in the case.

A case was registered under Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health) of the Indian Penal Code and Para 1-25 and 19.8 of The Visa Manual 2019 r/w Section 13 (1), (2) and 14 of The Foreigner’s Act 1946 and 134, 135 of Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939. All the four were arrested and produced in the court and lodged at Coimbatore Central Prison.