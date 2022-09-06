Four persons stranded on a grazing patch off a raging river rescued in Dharmapuri

Rescue teams secure to safety a family of four in Palacode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Two teams of 15 rescue personnel and close to 15 hours of rescue mission spread over two days is what it took for the Fire and Rescue Service here to rescue a family of four persons stranded on a grazing patch off a raging Chinnar river here in Palacode on Tuesday.

The rescue that commenced on Monday ended on Tuesday evening with all four persons rescued without the cattle.

A family of four, including two women, along with milch cattle were found stranded on a grazing patch along Chinnar river near Dollekadhu on Monday. Chinnasamy (48), his wife Gowrammal (45), their son Kumar (30) and a relative Maheshwari (33) had crossed the river on Monday morning with seven milch cows and 10 goats.

According to sources, the river was running at 3 ft, when the family crossed the river early Monday. However, by forenoon, the river had swelled to 15 ft stranding the family and calling for rescue by the fire services.

The rescue efforts, however, ended in vain, with the fire services team managing to rescue only Kumar. The women were petrified of the heavy currents and were unable to cooperate with the rescue efforts.

The remaining members along with the cattle had to stay put on Monday night, with the rescue efforts put off to be renewed on Tuesday morning.

Early on Tuesday, the Fire and Rescue Service renewed their rescue efforts. However, the water level had gone up from 8,000 cusecs to 20,000 cusecs in the river, complicating the rescue efforts.

The rescue teams had tied ropes and had to use a ladder to rescue one person and another with a rubber boat. However, boats were not an option, given the velocity of the river.

“Rubber boats work in stagnant want, and cannot withstand strong river currents,” said R. Appash, District Fire Officer, running through the entire rescue mission accomplished by the joint might of Palacodde and Dharmapuri fire divisions.

To begin with, the water outflow from Chinnar dam was asked to be lowered. The rescue was also hindered by the reluctance of the family to leave their cattle behind. “The cattle is their livelihood, but since we do not have the option of rescuing them through boats, we will have to wait for the water level to come down.”

“Low depth spots are identified. For the night, the livestock is tied up with necessary food. Once the water level is lowered, the cattle will be rescued by Wednesday evening,” Mr.Appash said.

Collector K. Shanthi supervised the rescue mission.